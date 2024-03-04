JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 116.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after buying an additional 804,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,796,000 after purchasing an additional 228,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,994,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,831 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,053,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,932,000 after purchasing an additional 72,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. BNP Paribas cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.