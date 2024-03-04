JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZS. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.03.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.77 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $1,402,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

