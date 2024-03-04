JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Target Price to $11.50

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley cut WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.05.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of WHF opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $288.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 151,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 753,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Featured Articles

