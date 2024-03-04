Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Releases Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

KROS stock opened at $68.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KROS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 6,284.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 466.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 428,696 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,021,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 307,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.