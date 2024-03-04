Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter.
Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance
KEQU opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.35. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
