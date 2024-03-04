Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter.

KEQU opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.35. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.

In other news, VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $26,248.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,762.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kewaunee Scientific news, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $779,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $26,248.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,762.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,157 shares of company stock valued at $241,181. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

