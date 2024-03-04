KeyCorp Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $320.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.94 and a 200-day moving average of $226.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

