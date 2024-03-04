Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 21st

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

Kimco Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 124.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $2,351,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

