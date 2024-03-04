Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Lowered to C$200.00 at TD Securities

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KXS. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$199.44.

Shares of KXS opened at C$149.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$154.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$153.04. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$129.13 and a twelve month high of C$191.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 6,483 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.44, for a total transaction of C$1,007,714.28. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total transaction of C$114,032.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,097.37. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 6,483 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.44, for a total transaction of C$1,007,714.28. Insiders have sold 28,393 shares of company stock worth $4,352,513 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

