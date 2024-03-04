Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

TSE K opened at C$6.88 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$8.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20.10. Insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $582,403 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

