KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $607.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $717.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $612.51 and a 200 day moving average of $541.87. The company has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.34. KLA has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $719.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

