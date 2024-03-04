Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Takes $3.50 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.14 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.42 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,529,164 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

