Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KGS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth approximately $5,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth $1,498,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth $23,706,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth $1,310,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth $487,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

