Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PHG. BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
PHG stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
