Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHG. BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Koninklijke Philips

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.