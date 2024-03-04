Kumba Iron Ore Limited (KIROY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance
Shares of KIROY opened at $9.36 on Monday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.
About Kumba Iron Ore
