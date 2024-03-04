Kumba Iron Ore Limited (KIROY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

Shares of KIROY opened at $9.36 on Monday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

