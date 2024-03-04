Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,799 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.07.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $218.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.