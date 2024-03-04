Lancaster Colony Co. (LANC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony has a payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LANC opened at $206.25 on Monday. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $485.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. Analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

