Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,059 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 60,438 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $51.28 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

