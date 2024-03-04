Leerink Partnrs Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XRAY. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $33.27 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.32%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

