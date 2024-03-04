Legend Biotech (LEGN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect Legend Biotech to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $65.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,808,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,332,000 after buying an additional 1,114,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,450,000 after purchasing an additional 615,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,841,000 after buying an additional 332,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after buying an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

