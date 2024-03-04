LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.14% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $67.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Articles

