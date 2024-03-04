Longeveron Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Longeveron in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Longeveron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Longeveron’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Longeveron in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of LGVN stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Longeveron during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Longeveron in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Longeveron by 78.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,212 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a candidate in Phase 2a/b trials that is used for the treatment of alzheimer's disease, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and aging-related frailty.

