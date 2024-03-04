Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,477,000 after purchasing an additional 139,637 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 107,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $458.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $475.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.50. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

