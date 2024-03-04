Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.19. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LVLU. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

