M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

NYSE MDC opened at $62.70 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 574.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 59,760 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

