Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,160,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 20,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of M opened at $18.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 2.14. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

