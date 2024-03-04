MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$20.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG Silver Company Profile

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.89.

(Get Free Report

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.