Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Critical Review

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global $1.43 million 10.93 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 2.29 -$240.24 million N/A N/A

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Argo Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Magic Empire Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Blockchain.

Risk and Volatility

Magic Empire Global has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Magic Empire Global and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Argo Blockchain 0 1 2 0 2.67

Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $2.23, indicating a potential downside of 3.74%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

