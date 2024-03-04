Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Manhattan Associates worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MANH opened at $256.75 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $258.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.66.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.