Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3322 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Manila Water’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Manila Water Stock Up 5.6 %
Manila Water stock opened at C$8.46 on Monday. Manila Water has a twelve month low of C$7.67 and a twelve month high of C$9.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.12.
Manila Water Company Profile
