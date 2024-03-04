Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3322 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Manila Water’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Manila Water Stock Up 5.6 %

Manila Water stock opened at C$8.46 on Monday. Manila Water has a twelve month low of C$7.67 and a twelve month high of C$9.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.12.

Manila Water Company Profile

Manila Water Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water treatment and distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services in the Philippines and internationally. It also offers integrated used water, pipework, engineering, procurement, and management services. The company provides its services to approximately six million people in the East Zone encompassing 23 cities and municipalities, including Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, Quezon City, and Manila, as well as Rizal towns comprising Angono, Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililia, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Tanay, Taytay, and Teresa.

