Markforged Holding Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Markforged in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $1.45 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Markforged’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Markforged’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Markforged Price Performance
Markforged stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. Markforged has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Markforged
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Markforged
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.