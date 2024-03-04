Markforged Holding Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Markforged in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $1.45 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Markforged’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Markforged’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged Price Performance

Markforged stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. Markforged has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Markforged

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Markforged by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 2,796.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Markforged by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 51,611 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Markforged in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Markforged by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,260,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.