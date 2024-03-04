Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$21.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Paradigm Capital decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.44.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$12.20 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$11.10 and a 1 year high of C$15.37. The firm has a market cap of C$967.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

