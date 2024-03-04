MBB Public Markets I LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MBB Public Markets I LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 112,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,150 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 44,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 23,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 319,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,756,000 after purchasing an additional 102,477 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $137.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.81 and its 200-day moving average is $136.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

