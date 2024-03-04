Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Short Interest Down 8.5% in February

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Meta Data Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIU opened at $0.86 on Monday. Meta Data has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

Get Meta Data alerts:

Meta Data Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates K-12 after-school education platform that focuses on young children mathematics training services and FasTrack English services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.