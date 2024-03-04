MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,794 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

