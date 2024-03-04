Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.35.

NASDAQ MU opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $96.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,701,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

