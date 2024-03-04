Mission Produce (AVO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Mission Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mission Produce Stock Performance
Shares of AVO opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $760.22 million, a PE ratio of -268.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVO. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd.
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
