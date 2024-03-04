Mizuho Boosts ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target to $10.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of ADMA opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

