Mizuho Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $270.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.02.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 60.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

