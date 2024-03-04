Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $18,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 180.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $62.13 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAP

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.