Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,364 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 180.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.5 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $62.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $70.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

