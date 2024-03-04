Monroe Capital (MRCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.59 million, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.06. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

