Morgan Stanley Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $128.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.19.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $131.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $529,103,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.