M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $136.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $153.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,920,591 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

