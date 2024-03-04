Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $45,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 55.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,323,220 shares of company stock worth $92,005,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.48.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.53 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

