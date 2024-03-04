Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,625 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

EPM stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.88. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

