Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,503 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Rollins by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Rollins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.2 %

Rollins stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,677 shares of company stock valued at $652,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

