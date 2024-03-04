Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 605 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,835,000 after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,378,000 after buying an additional 570,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,017,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,217,000 after buying an additional 454,091 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $53.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $53.38.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

