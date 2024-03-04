Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,070 Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 92,757 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $852.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.00. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

