Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,154 AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of AudioCodes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 669.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.01 million, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

