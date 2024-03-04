Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Trading Up 1.6 %

eBay stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.